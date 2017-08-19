རེས་གཟའ་སྤེན་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༨།༡༩

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- བྷོཙ་ཝ་ན་སྲིད་འཛིན་མཆོག་གིས་ང་ཚོ་རྒྱ་ནག་གི་མངའ་འོག་མིན་ཞེས་གསུངས་འདུག
- ལྡི་ལིར་གོམ་བགྲོད་ལས་འགུལ་སྤེལ་འདུག
- ཨོ་རི་སར་བོད་མི་དང་རྒྱ་གར་བ་ཚོས་རྒྱ་ནག་གི་དངོས་ཟོག་ཉོ་འཚོང་བྱ་རྒྱུ་མིན་པའི་རྔམ་སྟོན་ལས་འགུལ་སྤེལ་བ།
- སྲིད་སྐྱོང་མཆོག་གིས་སཔེན་མི་མང་ལ་ཐུགས་གསོ་གནང་འདུག
- རྒྱ་གཞུང་གིས་གནོན་ཤུགས་འོག་ཁེམ་བྷིཇ་གཙུག་ལག་སློབ་ཁང་གི་དཔྱད་རྩོམ་༣༠༠ ཙམ་ཕྱིར་འཐེན་བྱས་འདུག
- ལྕམ་ལིའུ་ཇ་ཕྱི་ལ་ངལ་གསོ་ནས་བཞུགས་ཡོད་པའི་བརྙན་ཐུང་ཞིག་ཕྱིར་བསྒྲགས་བྱུང་བ།
- Botswana not a colony of China: President Ian Khama
- PRC Listen to the voice of Self-Immolators and Start Dialogue: Protest in Delhi
- Odisha locals and Tibetans come together in campaign to boycott Chinese goods
- Sikyong expresses solidarity with victims of Barcelona and Cambrils terror attack
- Major publisher censors academic journal at request of Chinese government
- Liu Xia appears in minute long video for first time since husband’s funeral
- FEATURE: Dalai Lama teaching on ‘Gomrim Bharma’ in Tawang in April