རེས་གཟའ་སྤེན་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༤།༢༩

VOT - Shortwave broadcast frequency and time Frequency mHz Tibet time India time Nepal time 15.520 mHz (meter band 19) 8:30 - 10.00 pm 6.00 - 7.30 pm 6.15 - 7.45 pm 15.565 mHz (meter band 19) 10:00 – 10:30 pm 07:30 – 08:00 pm 07:45- 08:15 pm 7.495 mHz (meter band 41) 07:00 – 8:00 am 04:30 – 05:30 am 04:45- 05:45 am

* Re-tune frequently - slight frequency changes made regularly.

* Target area for these transmissions is Tibet.

VOT - Satellite radio ASIASAT 7 (AS7) configuration detail （C-Band)

Location: 位置：东经105.5 度。 Frequency mHz

下行频率 Polarisation

极化方式 Symbol Rate (SR)

符号率 FEC

前向纠错 Time 4146 MHz

兆赫 Horizontal (H)

水平极化 5317 FFEC 5/6 24 hours

* Location: 105.5 degrees East, Beam: C-Band

* Service is Listed name in the channel RADIO menu(not the TV menu) as MOMO

* Can be received on big size dish receivers from 1.5 meter in diameter. Dish lnb be directed for 水平极化 (Horizontal) H

* Service is listed as "MOMO” in Radio Channel Menu – service is audio 24/7

The VOT service on 4146 Mhz is close by VOA(Tibetan) "Kunleng TV" service on 4040 Mhz

* The service is 24/7 in Tibetan language