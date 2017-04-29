  1. audio english

རེས་གཟའ་སྤེན་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༤།༢༩

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

ཉན་པ།: Listen


ཕབ་ལེན། Download

  • ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་བཟང་སྤྱོད་ཀྱི་བསླབ་གཞི་གྲ་སྒྲིག་གནང་མཁན་ཚོའི་གྲུབ་དོན་ལ་བསྔགས་བརྗོད་གནང་འདུག
  • སྲིད་སྐྱོང་ལ་དབྱིན་སྐད་ཐོག་ President ཞེས་འབོད་རྒྱུའི་ཐག་གཅོད་གནང་འདུག
  • སྨན་པ་མཁས་གྲུབ་ལགས་བསྐྱར་དུ་འཛིན་བཟུང་།
  • ཚེ་གྲུབ་སྐྱིད་ལགས་ལོ་བཞི་རྗེས་གློད་བཀྲོལ་ཐོབ་འདུག
  • ཁོར་ཡུག་སྲུང་སྐྱོབ་པ་ཚེ་དབང་སྐྱབས་ལགས་འདས་གྲོངས་སུ་གྱུར་འདུག
  • སྐུ་ཞབས་གྷེ་རི་དང་ལྕམ་ནེན་སི་མཆོག་ལ་ཆེ་བསྟོད་གཟེངས་རྟགས་ཕུལ་འདུག
  • བོད་མི་རང་སྲེག་གི་པར་རིས་འགྲེམས་སྟོན་ལས་འཕྲོས་ཏེ་ཀོ་ནལ་སློབ་ཁང་དུ་བསམ་ཚུལ་འདྲ་མིན་བྱུང་འདུག

Saturday 29/04/2017

  • Dalai Lama meets with core committee working on Curriculum for Universal Values
  • Sikyong officially termed as ‘President’ of Central Tibetan Administration in English
  • Tibetan physician rearrested, woman released after 4 years in prison
  • Tibet mining protester Tsewang Kyab dies
  • Students Divided Over Swiped Pro-Tibet Signs Depicting Self-immolation
  • Richard Gere, Nancy Pelosi honored by Freedom House
ཀློག་གྲངས། ༡
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail