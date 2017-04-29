རེས་གཟའ་སྤེན་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༤།༢༩

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་བཟང་སྤྱོད་ཀྱི་བསླབ་གཞི་གྲ་སྒྲིག་གནང་མཁན་ཚོའི་གྲུབ་དོན་ལ་བསྔགས་བརྗོད་གནང་འདུག
- སྲིད་སྐྱོང་ལ་དབྱིན་སྐད་ཐོག་ President ཞེས་འབོད་རྒྱུའི་ཐག་གཅོད་གནང་འདུག
- སྨན་པ་མཁས་གྲུབ་ལགས་བསྐྱར་དུ་འཛིན་བཟུང་།
- ཚེ་གྲུབ་སྐྱིད་ལགས་ལོ་བཞི་རྗེས་གློད་བཀྲོལ་ཐོབ་འདུག
- ཁོར་ཡུག་སྲུང་སྐྱོབ་པ་ཚེ་དབང་སྐྱབས་ལགས་འདས་གྲོངས་སུ་གྱུར་འདུག
- སྐུ་ཞབས་གྷེ་རི་དང་ལྕམ་ནེན་སི་མཆོག་ལ་ཆེ་བསྟོད་གཟེངས་རྟགས་ཕུལ་འདུག
- བོད་མི་རང་སྲེག་གི་པར་རིས་འགྲེམས་སྟོན་ལས་འཕྲོས་ཏེ་ཀོ་ནལ་སློབ་ཁང་དུ་བསམ་ཚུལ་འདྲ་མིན་བྱུང་འདུག
Saturday 29/04/2017
- Dalai Lama meets with core committee working on Curriculum for Universal Values
- Sikyong officially termed as ‘President’ of Central Tibetan Administration in English
- Tibetan physician rearrested, woman released after 4 years in prison
- Tibet mining protester Tsewang Kyab dies
- Students Divided Over Swiped Pro-Tibet Signs Depicting Self-immolation
- Richard Gere, Nancy Pelosi honored by Freedom House
