རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༩།༠༦

- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་རྒྱ་གཞུང་ནས་གནས་ཚུལ་བཀག་སྡོམ་བྱེད་བཞིན་པ་དེ་ནི་གནོད་ཚབས་ཅན་ཞིག་ཡིན་པ་གསུངས་སོང་།
- བོད་ནང་གི་འབྲོག་པ་ཚོས་རྩ་ཁྲིམས་གཞི་བཟུང་རྒྱ་གཞུང་ལ་གདོང་ལེན་བྱེད་བཞིན་ཡོད་པ་བརྗོད་འདུག
- སྤྱི་འཐུས་ལྷན་ཚོགས་ནས་གསར་དུ་བསྐོ་གཞག་བྱུང་བའི་རྒྱ་གར་དབུས་བློན་ཆེན་ཁག་ཅིག་ལ་འཚམས་འདྲི་ཞུས་འདུག
- བོད་ནང་གི་གནམ་གཤིས་འགྱུར་ལྡོག་ལ་གཞིགས་པས་འཛུགས་བསྐྲུན་གནང་ཚེ་གོས་ཆག་ཉུང་དུ་བཏང་ཐུབ།
- སུད་སི་བཙོན་པ་ཚོས་བོད་ཕྲུག་རྐང་རྩེད་སྤོ་ལོའི་རུ་ཁག་ལ་བློ་ཐག་ཉེ་པོ་དང་དགའ་པོ་གནང་འདུག
- བོད་རིགས་སྟོབས་རྒྱལ་ལ་གསེར་གྱི་རྟགས་མ་དང་ཆོས་དབྱིངས་སྐྱིད་ལ་དངུལ་གྱི་རྟགས་མ་ཐོབ་འདུག
Wednesday 06/09/2017
- Censorship is morally wrong and harmful: Dalai Lama interacts with international students
- Tibetan nomads make rare appeal against removal from grasslands: ICT report
- TPiE congratulates new members of the union cabinet of India
- Damages could be reduced If climate change is considered in developmental policies: TPI
- Tibetan team plays goodwill match against Swiss prison team
- Tibetan athletes win gold and silver medal in Chinese National games