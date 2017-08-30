རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༨།༣༠

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་སེམས་ཀྱི་འཕྲོད་བསྟེན་ངོ་མ་སྟོང་ཉིད་ལྟ་བའི་ཐོག་ནས་ཡོང་གི་ཡོད་པ་ལམ་སྟོན་མཛད་སོང་།
- བོད་མི་ཡར་ཐོན་ཚོང་ལས་པ་དྲུག་འདེམས་སྒྲུག་གནང་པ།
- ཆབ་སྲིད་བཙོན་པའི་ཁྲོད་བརྒྱ་ཆ་༢༧ཙམ་གར་སོང་ཆ་མེད་དུ་གྱུར་བ་ཤ་སྟག་རེད་འདུག
- བོད་མི་༣༠༠སུད་སི་ནས་ཐོན་དགོས་པའི་འབོད་སྐུལ།
- བོད་དགེ་ཞིག་གིས་གསོག་དངུལ་ཡོངས་རྫོགས་ཉམ་ཐག་ཤེས་ཡོན་ཆེད་ཞལ་འདེབས་གནང་འདུག
Wednesday 30/08/2017
- Dalai Lama speaks on importance of emotional hygiene
- Six Tibetan entrepreneurs vie for TED investment award
- Over 27% of Tibetan political prisoners victim of enforced disappearance
- Around 300 Tibetans urged to leave Switzerland
- Deceased Tibetan teacher leaves livelong savings for education of Tibetan children