རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༨།༢༣

- གསེར་རྟ་ནང་བསྟན་སློབ་གླིང་གི་འགན་འཛིན་དུ་དམར་ཤོག་གི་འགོ་ཁྲིད་ཅིག་བསྐོ་བཞག་བྱེད་འདུག
- ཨ་མྱེས་རྨ་ཆེན་རི་ཁྲོད་དུ་གཏེར་ཁ་སྔོག་འདོན་ལས་གཞི་མཚམས་འཇོག་དགོས་པའི་འབོད་སྐུལ།
- ཡུལ་ཤུལ་རྟ་རྒྱུགས་དུས་ཆེན་དེ་རྒྱ་གཞུང་གི་ཆབ་སྲིད་དྲིལ་བསྒྲགས་དུས་ཆེན་དུ་གྱུར་བཞིན་པ་མངོན་གསལ་གནང་འདུག
- Jiang Tianyong གྱིས་ནག་ཉེས་ངོས་ལེན་བྱས་པ་དེ་བཙན་དབང་བཏང་ཡོད་པ་ངོས་འཛིན་གནང་འདུག
- མཉམ་འབྲེལ་ཁག་བཅོ་ལྔའི་འཛིན་སྐྱོང་ཚོགས་ཆེན་ཐེངས་ ༡༧ པ་ཚོགས་པ།
- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་ཨ་རིའི་རྒྱལ་ས་ DC ས་གནས་བོད་མིར་བསྩལ་བའི་བཀའ་སློབ།
Wednesday 23/08/2017
- China appoints 7 Party Members at Larung Gar Buddhist Institute
- Tibetan netizens call for end to mining at sacred mountain of Amnye Machen
- Local people don’t come here anymore: horse festival serving China’s political interest
- Rights group sham prosecution Jiang Tianyong, calls it a cynical ‘court performance’
- 17th Annual Conference of Tibetan Cooperatives held in Mundgod, South India
- FEATURE: Dalai Lama’s speech to Tibetan in Washington DC