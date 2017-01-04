རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༡།༠༤

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- བོད་ནས་ཕེབས་མཁན་རྣམས་དུས་དབང་ཞུ་རྒྱུ་མ་ཐོབ་པར་བློ་ཕམ་ཡོད་པ་གསུངས་སོང་།
- རྡོ་རྗེ་གདན་དུ་སྟོན་པའི་མཛད་རྣམ་གཟིགས་འབུལ།
- དུས་དབང་དང་བསྟུན་རྐང་རྩེད་སྤོ་ལོའི་འགྲན་བསྡུར་གོ་སྒྲིག
- ༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་ཐོག་འཛིན་པའི་རྒྱ་གར་གཞུང་གི་སྲིད་བྱུས་ལ་འགྱུར་བ་འགྲོ་བཞིན་པ་བརྗོད་འདུག
- རྒྱ་གཞུང་ནས་ས་མཚམས་སུ་དམ་དྲག་བྱེད་ཤུགས་ཆེ་རུ་བཏང་འདུག
Wednesday 04/01/2017
- CTA expresses disappointment over tight restriction against Kalachakra devotees from Tibet
- TIPA presents Toenpe Zenam, Life of Buddha
- Tibetan Champions league in Bodh Gaya
- Rethink in New Delhi: Dalai Lama, Karmapa to be in the public gaze
- China introduces new Tibet border regulation to curb ‘separatism’
