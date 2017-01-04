རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༡།༠༤

VOT - Shortwave broadcast frequency and time Frequency mHz Tibet time India time Nepal time Around 15.520 mHz (meter band 19) 8:30 - 10:30 pm 6:00 - 7:30 pm 6:15 - 7:45 pm 15.565 mHz (meter band 19) 10:00 – 10:30 am 07:30 – 08:00 am 07:45- 08:15 am

* Re-tune frequently - slight frequency changes made regularly.

* Target area for these transmissions is Tibet.

VOT - Satellite radio ASIASAT 7 (AS7) configuration detail （Ku波段/小耳朵

Location: 位置：东经105.5 度。 Frequency mHz

下行频率 Polarisation

极化方式 Symbol Rate (SR)

符号率 FEC

前向纠错 Time 4146 MHz

兆赫 Horizontal (H)

水平极化 5317 FFEC 1/2 24 hours

* Location: 105.5 degrees East, Beam: Ku-Band, Listed name: VOT

* Can be received on small dish in China. Dish lnb be directed for水平极化 (Horizontal) H

* Service is listed as “VOT.ORG” in TV Channel Menu – service is audio 24/7

* The service is 24/7 with 30 minutes in Mandarin and 30 minutes in Tibetan continuously