རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༦།༡༢།༢༡

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་དབུ་བཞུགས་འབྲས་སྤུངས་ཕྱག་བཏབ་ནས་ལོ་༦༠༠འཁོར་བའི་དུས་ཆེན་སྲུང་བརྩི།
- ནོར་ཝེ་དང་རྒྱ་ནག་ཕྱོགས་གཉིས་དབར་གྱི་འབྲེལ་ལམ་བསྐྱར་གསོ།
- བདམས་ཐོན་ཨ་རིའི་སྲིད་འཛིན་ནས་རྒྱ་ནག་དང་འབྲེལ་མོལ་གནང་སྐབས་རྒྱ་གར་ནས་སློབ་གསོ་ལེན་དགོས་གསུངས་འདུག
- ཨ་རིའི་ནང་གི་རྒྱ་རིགས་ཚོེར་བོད་ཀྱི་རིག་གཞུང་གཟིགས་འབུལ་ཞུས་པ།
- འདོད་རྒུ་གླིང་གཏན་སློབ་ལོ་༥༠འི་འཕེལ་རིམ་སྐོར།
Wednesday 21/12/2016
- Dalai Lama graces 600th anniversary celebration of Drepung Monastery
- Norway and China restores bilateral ties
- Trump should read India’s Playbook on taunting China
- Office of Tibet Washington hosts reception for Chinese Tibet supporters
- 50 years of CST Mundgod: Interview with Principal Dr. Lhakpa Choedon
ཀློག་གྲངས། ༡༨