  1. audio english

རེས་གཟའ་ལྷག་པ། ༢༠༡༦།༡༢།༢༡

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

ཉན་པ།: Listen


ཕབ་ལེན། Download

  • ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་དབུ་བཞུགས་འབྲས་སྤུངས་ཕྱག་བཏབ་ནས་ལོ་༦༠༠འཁོར་བའི་དུས་ཆེན་སྲུང་བརྩི།
  • ནོར་ཝེ་དང་རྒྱ་ནག་ཕྱོགས་གཉིས་དབར་གྱི་འབྲེལ་ལམ་བསྐྱར་གསོ།
  • བདམས་ཐོན་ཨ་རིའི་སྲིད་འཛིན་ནས་རྒྱ་ནག་དང་འབྲེལ་མོལ་གནང་སྐབས་རྒྱ་གར་ནས་སློབ་གསོ་ལེན་དགོས་གསུངས་འདུག
  • ཨ་རིའི་ནང་གི་རྒྱ་རིགས་ཚོེར་བོད་ཀྱི་རིག་གཞུང་གཟིགས་འབུལ་ཞུས་པ།
  • འདོད་རྒུ་གླིང་གཏན་སློབ་ལོ་༥༠འི་འཕེལ་རིམ་སྐོར།

Wednesday 21/12/2016

  • Dalai Lama graces 600th anniversary celebration of Drepung Monastery
  • Norway and China restores bilateral ties
  • Trump should read India’s Playbook on taunting China
  • Office of Tibet Washington hosts reception for Chinese Tibet supporters
  • 50 years of CST Mundgod: Interview with Principal Dr. Lhakpa Choedon
ཀློག་གྲངས། ༡༨
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail