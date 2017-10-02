རེས་གཟའ་ཟླ་བ། ༢༠༡༧།༡༠།༠༢

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་རྒྱ་གར་བྱང་ཤར་མཱ་ནི་པུར་དུ་ཆིབས་བསྒྱུར་བསྐྱང་གཏན་འཁེལ་འདུག
- བོན་གཞིས་སྨན་རིའི་གླིང་དུ་སྨན་རི་ཁྲི་འཛིན་ ༣༣ པ་མཆོག་གི་༸སྐུ་གདུང་ཞུགས་འབུལ་གནང་བ།
- བཞུགས་སྒར་དུ་པར་རིས་ཀྱི་འགྲེམས་སྟོན་ཐོག་ནས་ ༡༩༨༧ ལོར་ལྷ་སའི་ཞི་རྒོལ་ཉིན་མོ་དྲན་གསོ་གནང་སོང་།
- གཞིས་བྱེས་གཉིས་སུ་ནང་ཆོས་བསྐྱར་གསོ་ཐུབ་པ་དེ་ནི་བོད་མིའི་རྒྱལ་ཁ་ཆེས་ཤོས་རེད་ཅེས་གསུངས་འདུག
- བོད་མིའི་སྒྲིག་འཛུགས་ནས་གྷན་དྷི་མཆོག་གི་འཁྲུངས་སྐར་སྲུང་བརྩི་ཞུས་བ།
- རྒྱལ་ཡོངས་རང་བཞིན་ལྡན་པའི་སིལ་སྤོལ་རྩེད་འགྲན་མཐའ་མའི་རྒྱལ་ཁ་དེ་སྦེལ་ཀོབ་ལུགས་བསམ་རུ་ཁག་ལ་ཐོབ་སོང་།
- Dalai Lama to visit Manipur this month
- Cremation ceremony of 33rd Menri Trizin Rinpoche held today
- Chinese woman attempts to disrupt 30th anniversary of 1987 Tibet Uprising
- Tibetan Nuns project celebrates 30th Founding Day
- Our non violent struggle will succeed just like India: Sikyong on Gandhi Jayanti
- Team Lugsam wins first ever Exile Tibetan Basket Ball tournament