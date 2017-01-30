རེས་གཟའ་ཟླ་བ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༡།༣༠

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- བོད་མིའི་སྒྲིག་འཛུགས་ནས་རྒྱལ་ཚོགས་སུ་བོད་དོན་ཞུ་གཏུག་གི་ལས་འགུལ་དབུ་འཛུགས།
- ཨ་རིའི་གཞུང་ཚབ་ཀྱི་གསོལ་སྟོན་ལ་སྲིད་སྐྱོང་མཆོག་གདན་ཞུ་ཕུལ་བར་རྒྱ་གཞུང་གིས་མི་འདོད་པའི་རྣམ་འགྱུར།
- སྲི་ཞུ་ལས་བྱེད་གསར་འདེམས་རྣམས་ལ་ལས་དོན་བྱེད་ཕྱོགས་ཀྱི་ཟབ་སྦྱོང་འགོ་འཛུགས།
- བོད་མིའི་སྤྱི་མཐུན་མཉམ་འབྲེལ་ཁག་གི་དྲུང་ཆེར་ཚོང་འབྲེལ་དང་འཛིན་སྐྱོང་གི་སྦྱོང་བརྡར་གནང་འདུག
- དམིགས་བསལ་ལེ་ཚན། ཕྱི་ལོ་༡༩༥༢-༡༩༥༦ བོད་ཀྱི་ཆབ་སྲིད་གནས་བབ།
- DIIR begins Human Rights Advocacy for Tibet at UN
- China objects Sikyong’s presence at US envoy’s dinner
- FTCI holds four-day Training for Secretaries and General Managers
- CTA’s new recruited staff induction training begins at Dharamsala
- HISTORY FEATURE:: Tibet’s political situation during 1952 to 1956
