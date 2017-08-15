  1. audio english

རེས་གཟའ་མིག་དམར། ༢༠༡༧།༠༨།༡༥

ཉན་པ།:


  • ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་རྒྱ་གར་གྱི་གནའ་བོའི་རིག་གཞུང་སླར་གསོ་དགོས་པ་བཀའ་བསྩལ་བ།
  • བོད་མིའི་སྒྲིག་འཛུགས་ནས་རྒྱ་གར་རང་བཙན་ཉིན་མོ་སྲུང་བརྩི་ཞུས་པ།
  • ས་འགུལ་དང་འབྲེལ་བའི་དཀྲོག་གཏམ་སྤེལ་བའི་ཉེས་མིང་འོག་མི་བཞི་བཀག་ཉར།
  • རེབ་གོང་རོང་པོ་དགོན་ཆེན་གྱི་སྒོ་དམར་ཆོས་འཕེལ་བཙོན་གྲོལ་ཐོབ་འདུག
  • ཐེ་ཝན་བོད་སོག་ལས་ཁུངས་སྒོ་རྒྱབ་རྒྱུ་རེད་འདུག
  • དགེ་བཤེས་མའི་རྒྱུགས་སྤྲོད་ཐེངས་གཉིས་པ་དབུ་འཛུགས།
  • བོད་ཀྱི་གླུ་གཞས་རིམ། བོད་ཀྱི་ཟློས་གར་ཚོགས་པས་བླངས་པའི་ ‘Thank You India’


Tuesday 15/08/2017

  • Dalai Lama greets India, says modern India should revive its ancient values
  • No other country has done more for Tibet than India: CTA celebrates 71st Indian Independence day
  • 4 detained for spreading rumors about Tibet earthquake
  • Tibetan political prisoner Gomar Choemphel released
  • Taiwan to disband controversial Mongolian and Tibetan Affairs Commission
  • Second batch of Geshema candidates sit for their exams
  • MUSIC FEATURE: ‘Thank you India’ by TIPA
