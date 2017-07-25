རེས་གཟའ་མིག་དམར། ༢༠༡༧།༠༧།༢༥

ཉན་པ།: Listen
- ༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་རྒྱ་གཞུང་ནས་བོད་ནང་བོད་མིར་དབང་ཤེད་ཀྱི་ཐོག་ནས་སེམས་ལ་འགྱུར་བ་གཏོང་ཐུབ་ཀྱི་མ་རེད་ཅེས་བཀའ་བསྩལ་བ།
- བསྟན་འཛིན་ཆོས་དབྱིངས་ལགས་དམ་པའི་པ་ལགས་ཀྱིས་བོད་པའི་གཞོན་སྐྱེས་ཚོར་རང་སྲེག་གནང་རྒྱུ་མེད་པའི་འབོད་སྐུལ་གནང་སོང་།
- རང་ལུས་མེར་སྲེག་ལས་ཤེས་ཡོན་སོགས་སྨན་པའི་ཐབས་ལམ་གཞན་སྐོར་བགྲོ་གླེང་།
Tuesday 25/07/2017
- Chinese repression cannot destroy Tibetan spirit: Dalai Lama
- Tenzin Choeying’s father urges Tibetan youth not to resort to self immolation
- Self Immolation and alternative actions: Special Panel Discussion
