རེས་གཟའ་ཕུར་བུ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༥།༠༤

- འབོ་ར་ནས་བོད་མི་ཞིག་གིས་རང་སྲེག་བཏང་བའི་གནས་ཚུལ་ཐོན་འདུག
- བོད་མིའི་ཁྲོད་དུ་༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གི་དགོངས་གཞིར་ཞིབ་འཇུག་གཏིང་ཟབ་བྱེད་མཁན་དཀོན་པོ་འདུག
- UMass གཙུག་ལག་སློབ་གྲྭའི་མཛད་སྒོ་ཞིག་གི་ཐོག་བོད་ཀྱི་རྒྱལ་དར་ལ་བཀག་སྡོམ།
- རྒྱལ་ཚོགས་ཀྱི་སྐུ་ཚབ་རྒྱ་ནག་ཏུ་ཕེབས་སྐབས་རྒྱ་གཞུང་ནས་རྗེས་དེད་བྱས་འདུག
- འཕྲོད་བསྟེན་ལེ་ཚན། རླུང་ནད་སྐོར།
Thursday 04/05/2017
- Another self immolation reported in Bora County, Tibet
- Tibetan translation of ‘Freedom in Exile’ released
- UMass bans Tibet Flag in upcoming convocation ceremony
- Trump nominee for China Ambassador promises firm line on Beijing
- UN Rights envoy followed in China, fears intimidation of sources
- HEALTH FEATURE: Late Dr. Pema Dorjee on ‘Loong disorder’ and its symptoms
