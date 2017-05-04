  1. audio english

རེས་གཟའ་ཕུར་བུ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༥།༠༤

ཉན་པ།: Listen


ཕབ་ལེན། Download

  • འབོ་ར་ནས་བོད་མི་ཞིག་གིས་རང་སྲེག་བཏང་བའི་གནས་ཚུལ་ཐོན་འདུག
  • བོད་མིའི་ཁྲོད་དུ་༸གོང་ས་མཆོག་གི་དགོངས་གཞིར་ཞིབ་འཇུག་གཏིང་ཟབ་བྱེད་མཁན་དཀོན་པོ་འདུག
  • UMass གཙུག་ལག་སློབ་གྲྭའི་མཛད་སྒོ་ཞིག་གི་ཐོག་བོད་ཀྱི་རྒྱལ་དར་ལ་བཀག་སྡོམ།
  • རྒྱལ་ཚོགས་ཀྱི་སྐུ་ཚབ་རྒྱ་ནག་ཏུ་ཕེབས་སྐབས་རྒྱ་གཞུང་ནས་རྗེས་དེད་བྱས་འདུག
  • འཕྲོད་བསྟེན་ལེ་ཚན། རླུང་ནད་སྐོར།

Thursday 04/05/2017

  • Another self immolation reported in Bora County, Tibet
  • Tibetan translation of ‘Freedom in Exile’ released
  • UMass bans Tibet Flag in upcoming convocation ceremony
  • Trump nominee for China Ambassador promises firm line on Beijing
  • UN Rights envoy followed in China, fears intimidation of sources
  • HEALTH FEATURE: Late Dr. Pema Dorjee on ‘Loong disorder’ and its symptoms
