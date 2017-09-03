རེས་གཟའ་ཉི་མ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༩།༠༣

VOT - Shortwave broadcast frequency and time
|Frequency mHz
|Tibet time
|India time
|Nepal time
|15.520 mHz (meter band 19)
|8:30 - 10.00 pm
|6.00 - 7.30 pm
|6.15 - 7.45 pm
|15.565 mHz (meter band 19)
|10:00 – 10:30 pm
|07:30 – 08:00 pm
|07:45- 08:15 pm
|7.495 mHz (meter band 41)
|07:00 – 8:00 am
|04:30 – 05:30 am
|04:45- 05:45 am
* Re-tune frequently - slight frequency changes made regularly.
* Target area for these transmissions is Tibet.
VOT - Satellite radio ASIASAT 7 (AS7) configuration detail
（C-Band)
Location: 位置：东经105.5 度。
|Frequency mHz
下行频率
|Polarisation
极化方式
|Symbol Rate (SR)
符号率
|FEC
前向纠错
|Time
|4146 MHz
兆赫
|Horizontal (H)
水平极化
|5317
|FFEC 5/6
|24 hours
* Location: 105.5 degrees East, Beam: C-Band
* Service is Listed name in the channel RADIO menu(not the TV menu) as MOMO
channel name in radio menu: MOMO
* Can be received on big size dish receivers from 1.5 meter in diameter.
Dish lnb be directed for 水平极化 (Horizontal) H
* Service is listed as "MOMO” in Radio Channel Menu – service is audio 24/7
The VOT service on 4146 Mhz is close by VOA(Tibetan) "Kunleng TV" service on 4040 Mhz
* The service is 24/7 in Tibetan language
