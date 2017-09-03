    » audio english

རེས་གཟའ་ཉི་མ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༩།༠༣

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail
རེས་གཟའ་ཉི་མ། ༢༠༡༧།༠༩།༠༣

ཉན་པ།: Listen


ཕབ་ལེན། Download

  • ན་གཞོན་ཡར་ཐོན་ཚོང་པ་གསུམ་དང་གླེང་མོལ།

Sunday 03/09/2017

  • In Conversation with 3 young Tibetan Entrepreneurs